RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin shows off the results of plastic surgery after nose job and chin implant – Daily Mail

Published: 15:31 EDT, 1 July 2021

She’s a mother-of-five and the wife of a plastic surgeon.

And Jennifer Aydin revealed a completely different look as she showed off the results of her latest nose job and chin implant surgery on Instagram.

The 44-year-old reality star looked incredible wearing a pink ensemble to match her Versace heels nearly one month after going under the knife once again.

Jennifer, who’s reportedly currently filming season 12, struck a pose from the grand foyer of her incredible Paramus, New Jersey mansion.

She showed her PRIDE outfit in another snap before tucking away into a delicious birthday cake to celebrate her niece’s big day.

While some fans were pleased with her new look, others were a little more critical of her latest surgeries.

‘She looks completely different, didn’t recognize her with her new nose; the old one was better,’ one fan wrote.

‘Please stop messing with your face. You are starting to look older, not younger. You were so naturally pretty,’ another fan commented.

Aydin joked around with followers in June while showing off new eyelash extensions with bandages across her nose partially covered by a face mask.

‘Notice anything different about me???’ before coyly referring to her eyelash extensions instead of her new nose.

‘That’s right! I got new Lashes!!’ her caption went on, tagging D. Sierra Lash Co. ‘So let’s talk about it!

A Bravo Reddit account posted the scoop in June: ‘Jennifer got a nose job and chin implant. At least she’s upfront about it.’

She’s no stranger to a few nips and tucks as the wife of a prominent plastic surgeon, Dr. Billy Aydin.

Jennifer shared with fans on Instagram that she’s also had a tummy tuck, breast augmentation and PRP hair treatment, in addition to lip and face fillers.