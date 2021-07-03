Rhea Chakraborty feeds stray dogs, showers love on them in new video. Watch – Hindustan Times

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday shared a video clip in which she is seen feeding stray dogs. In the clip shared as Reels on Instagram, Rhea is seen sitting on the ledge of stairs of a house as several dogs surround her.

In the video, Rhea Chakraborty is giving them snacks from a plastic container one at a time as they obediently wait for their turn. She is seen wearing a white open shirt over a crop black top and distressed demins. Rhea also has other dog foods near her.

Rhea is heard saying ‘good boy’, ‘sweet’, and ‘that’s so sweet’ in the video. She captioned the post, “PUPPY LOVE #feedthestrays.” The track That’s Just My Baby Doge by Chicky Milky played in the background.

Reacting to her post, actor-turned-entrepreneur Pia Trivedi wrote in the comments section, “LOVE IT so much learn from this incredible species.” Rhea replied to her, “@piaparadise so proud of all the work you do for all these beautiful babies #animalshavefeelingstoo.” Actor Eesha Agarwal said, “So adorable.”

Fans also showered her with love. A fan said, “Awww So cute Rhea di I think that you are a dog and puppy lover like me.” Another said, “Please do this daily Feed their tummies, they feed our hearts.” “Looking gorgeous,” commented another. “Good job rhea,” said a fan. Another said, “Great work I’m happy for you.”

Rhea rang in her 29th birthday on July 1. On Instagram, she penned a note thanking those who wished her on the occasion. “Thankyou for all your amazing birthday wishes and love , your love is healing .. keep it coming (sic),” Rhea had said, adding a folded hands emoji.

Rhea had faced allegations of abetment of suicide and money laundering after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor’s father filed an FIR against her and her family. She was investigated by CBI, ED and NCB before she was jailed in a drug-related case. After her release, she had been maintaining a low profile on social media. Rhea ended her social media hiatus with a post on Women’s Day.

She is also expected to return to the big screen with Chehre. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.