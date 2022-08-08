Reward or penalise officers dealing with grievances based on performance: Parl panel

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary standing committee on Monday recommended that the

Central

government devise a mechanism to empower the appellate authority for public grievances to reward or impose penalties on its officers based on an assessment of their performance in dealing with such grievances.

Noting that the grievance redressal system in the states also needs to be augmented, the department-related parliamentary standing committee on personnel, public grievances and pensions, in its report tabled in

Parliament

on the action taken on its December 2021 recommendations for strengthening the Government of India’s grievance redressal mechanism, asked the department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG) to play the role of facilitator to the states and help them establish a robust system of grievance redressal for the citizen services offered at their level. This, it said, could be done without encroaching upon the states’ jurisdiction.

The committee, chaired by

Congress

MP

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

, noted that some departments or organisations are increasingly disposing of grievances simply with the suggestion to approach another agency or sending them to the very agency against which the complaint is made. In some cases, the online grievances are being disposed of with the advice to take the grievance to the portal of the agency or some other complaint committee, it added.

While appreciating DARPG’s direction to all Central departments and ministries to prepare a detailed action taken report before a grievance is closed in the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (

CPGRAMS

), the panel suggested that the appellate authority for grievances be empowered to impose some penalty and reward based on performance of officials in addressing the grievances.

Welcoming DARPG’s move to set up a permanent feedback call centre to seek citizens feedback on their satisfaction with resolution provided to their grievances, the committee suggested that the overall data emanating from it be used to bring about further improvement in the grievance redressal system.

