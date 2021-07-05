Reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to Apple smartphones with the iPhone 13 – PhoneArena

YouTuber Filip Koroy and leaker Max Weinbach have some

new intel on the

iPhone 13 series, which some sources claim will be called the iPhone 12S. Weinbach had earlier said that the 2021 iPhones would be equipped with

stronger MagSafe magnets and he now adds that compared to the current lineup, the new phones will have larger wireless charging coils.

MagSafe is a magnetic technology for attaching the iPhone 12 to different accessories such as wireless chargers and card wallets. Some users have complained that MagSafe is not strong enough to hold attachments securely and this could be the reason why the new models will have stronger magnets. And presumably, to ensure the charging coil works fine with the new magnets, Apple is expanding its size.

Larger wireless coil on the iPhone 13 may enable higher wattage

Larger wireless coils will seemingly be better at heat management and they may also provide a higher wattage. Right now,

MagSafe can be used to wirelessly charge the iPhone 12 at up to 15W.

Weinbach speculates that a larger charging coil might be a sign that the iPhone 13 will offer reverse wireless charging. The iPhone 12 lineup is also theoretically capable of charging other accessories wirelessly, but Apple has disabled the feature. Per

FCC documents, the maximum reverse wireless charging speed is 5W.

Unlike other smartphone manufacturers, Apple is very cautious when it comes to charging features. The

2019 iPhones were reportedly originally supposed to be capable of charging AirPods on their back, but the feature was canceled. The functionality is bound to arrive at some point, but a trusted source says it’s

not going to happen this year. The same source recently said that Apple’s

wireless charging tech will debut on the 2022 iPad Pro.

The new iPhones are supposedly set to be announced on

September 14. They are expected to feature the Apple A15 Bionic chip, a smaller notch, improved battery life,

better cameras, and portrait mode video. The Pro models will also likely have 120Hz screens and LiDAR sensors.