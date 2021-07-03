revenue-officer-stabbed-in-edo-over-n400-ticket

A yet to be identified cab driver has reportedly stabbed a revenue officer over a N400 ticket in Benin city, the capital of Edo State, with a knife.

Trouble broke out at Textile Mill Road junction in Uselu axis, Egor Local Government Area of the state, on Thursday when three revenue enforcers intercepted a navy blue colour Audi 80 car driver and demanded for his daily ticket, which he could not provide.

Two of the revenue enforcers jumped into his car and upon sensing danger, the driver attacked one of them on his right hand with a knife while the other was allegedly whisked away by the driver to an unknown destination.

Mr. Osaheni Igbinigie, Head of Local Government Administration in Egor Local Government Area, could not be reached for comment.

However, an employee of the local government, who preferred not to be named, confirmed the incident.