revenue-from-coffee-exports-up-760-fold-since-1960

NEW DELHI: The aroma of a steaming cup of coffee might not be native to India. However India’s love for caffeine has only grown since being introduced in the late 17th century.

The three southern states- Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu account for almost the whole of India’s coffee production.

And now, Indian coffee is finding its way to distant shores. Exports have grown from a meagre 19,700 tonnes in 1960-61 to 245,000 tonnes in 2020-21.

The revenue generated too has seen a phenomenal growth during the same period – from Rs 7 crore in 1960-61 to Rs 5,340 crore in 2020-21- a whopping 760-fold increase.

Coffee exports crossed the $1 billion landmark for the first time in 2021-22.

