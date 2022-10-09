Revealed: When Man United’s Harry Maguire is expected to return from injury

An update on the wellbeing of sidelined Manchester United star Harry Maguire has been provided on Thursday evening.

News of England international Maguire’s injury, of course, was first unveiled late last week.

Speaking ahead of the latest edition of the Manchester Derby, Erik ten Hag confirmed that his out-of-favour defender had returned from international duty with a fresh fitness concern:

Maguire, in turn, was too ruled out of the Red Devils’ Europa League meeting with Norwegian outfit Omonia.

And now, as alluded to above, a fresh insight into the former Leicester City star’s current wellbeing has been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, who points towards Maguire’s return to fitness being pencilled in for 10 to 14 days from now.

Such news will come as a major source of relief for Gareth Southgate, who will of course be hoping for the oft-criticised but nevertheless frequently utilised stopper to be firing on all cylinders in time for next month’s Qatar World Cup.

Conor LairdDie-hard Juventus fan with a love for all things Italian, and a real soft spot for Arsenal cult heroes. Emmanuel Eboue, Nicklas Bendtner, Philippe Senderos… Give them all statues outside the Emirates.

