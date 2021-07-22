revealed:-what-ronaldinho-did-after-chelsea-dumped-barcelona-out-of-champions-league-in-2005

Ronaldinho was frustrated at Stamford Bridge in 2005 after Chelsea dumped Barcelona out of the Champions League

The Catalans led in the first leg but conceded more goals away to end the game 5-4 on aggregate after both legs

The former AC Milan and PSG star was however said to have taken out his anger on the tunnel fridge

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho was said to have destroyed a fridge at Stamford Bridge after the Catalans failed to advanced beyond the Champions League last-16 stage in 2004.

The epic encounter between the two clubs ended 5-4 on aggregate with John Terry heading the Blues to the quarterfinals with his later stunner.

Barca won the first leg 2-1 at Camp Nou but suffered a 4-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge – ending their quest to win the title then.

Ronaldinho scored a stunning goal for Barcelona against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Mike Egerton – PA Images

Source: Getty Images

However, the disappointment frustrated the Brazilian midfield sensation who scored a stunning toe-poking goal as he smashed up a fridge in the tunnel.

What Joe Cole said

The Mirror quoting Joe Cole has while speaking o Jamie Carragher on The Greatest Game podcast said:

“I’ve never experienced this. It felt like a Champions League game, but an old school game, like when we first came through. There were megastars everywhere.

“Ronaldinho was in it [in the tunnel afterward], he smashed up the fridge. Ronaldinho was smashing up the fridge. I was well away, celebrating – but there was a little melee.

“I think it all bubbled from the first leg, with Jose when he was up to his tricks as we lost in the Nou Camp. John Terry won it with a header, that’s the best game I’ve played in. It had everything.”

Chelsea went ahead to lost to fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool at the semifinal stage with Luis Garcia scoring the only goal of the two-legged affair on May 3, 2005.

