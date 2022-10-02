Revealed: The steps Bayern Munich have taken towards potential Harry Kane deal

Bayern Munich are on the lookout for a new striker having lost Robert Lewandowski over the summer.

The Bavarians have made Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane their number one target, according to Kicker.

The German champions have already started work on a move for the 29-year-old, however, Spurs have other ideas.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022. 2JT6YT5 Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022. (Alamy Stock Photo)

Bayern Munich have made initial contact with Harry Kane’s entourage.

They want to sign a new number 9 and have made the Englishman their top target.

Bayern do not want to make a big issue of it but have tested the waters with a gentle nudge.

However, Tottenham have no plans to let him go and are wanting to extend his contract.

His current deal in north London runs until 2024.

Unlike the summer of 2021, Kane is now starting to regain a bit of power.

The striker will have time to wait and assess where Spurs are over the next two years.

A move to Bayern could be very tempting but with his eyes firmly set on Alan Sherer’s Premier League goal record, a move to Germany seems unlikely.

