Revealed: Newcastle’s stance on signing Cristiano Ronaldo following Manchester United exit

In one of the most shocking stories of the year, it was announced on Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo has had his Manchester United contract terminated.

This comes after Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him take aim at the club, the manager and many more.

In a statement on Tuesday, Manchester United wrote: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

With Ronaldo now a free agent, he is already being linked with a host of clubs.

One of which has been Newcastle United, who have the richest owners in the world behind them.

Despite this, a move for Ronaldo looks very unlikely at present.

Ben Jacobs has reported that Newcastle are not considering Ronaldo, with Eddie Howe already stating: “We’re trying to provide long-term growth. At the moment, we have quite an ageing squad… we need to get the average age down, so it might not be a signing we’d necessarily look to make.”

Jacobs adds that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes approached Newcastle along with a number of other top clubs about signing his client, but Newcastle’s current wage structure, even with a Ronaldo pay cut, would not allow them to seriously entertain signing him even if they wanted to.

— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 22, 2022

