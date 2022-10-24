Revealed: How Manchester United reacted to Cristian Ronaldo incident

Ronaldo left the United bench before full-time during the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Tottenham in midweek and is also understood to have left Old Trafford shortly after that.

As a result, the Portuguese has been banished from the first-team and was training with the under-21s on Friday.

He was also absent on Saturday as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Chelsea.

Following that game, Erik ten Hag was asked how important the point against Chelsea was after the Ronaldo flashpoint, to which Ten Hag said: “Of course it was a big moment in the matter of the week to get a point and it was a well-deserved point.

“But it doesn’t have any matter with the case [of Ronaldo] because [with that] it is more important to have the right culture, the right standards and values. For the longer term it is always more important and in the end that will bring you into the right position.

“I’m happy with this point when you are capable to fight back like we did. We did it last week against Omonia [in the Europa League] to get the win [in the last minute] and we did it here.”

Now, on Sunday, Fabrizio Romano has revealed how Manchester United reacted to the Ronaldo incident on Wednesday:

“Of course, all people at Manchester United were surprised by Cristiano’s reaction vs Tottenham but it’s important to mention that he is always been respectful and professional in training in the last three months, so the expectation is for Cristiano to return with the first squad,” Romano wrote.

