return-of-beckley-summer-league-big-for-players,-fans

Jul. 6—Isaiah Francis remembers watching games in the Beckley Summer League when he first started playing basketball. It was just one of the things that spawned his love of the game.

The league has probably had that effect on many people. It’s been a staple in the city since legendary Woodrow Wilson coach Lawrence “Preach” Wiseman started it in the early-1960s.

But in what has become an all-too-familiar expression the first half of 2021, the league was one of many sports to be forced to the sidelines by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Imagine everyone’s excitement when word came in May that the league would be back on.

The first games were held June 2 and it was like the league never went anywhere.

“I hope everybody’s proud that it’s going on, and happy,” said Ron Kidd, the league director and head coach at Woodrow Wilson. “I know it was a big loss last year, not being able to do anything.”

Make no mistake, everyone is happy.

“We were excited, especially when I heard there were going to be this many teams come back,” said Aaron Bolen, who has been playing in the league for 22 years.

When Wiseman started the league upwards of 60 years ago, games were played on an outside court at New River Park. Now two games are played simultaneously on adjacent courts, as many as four or five each night, at the Woodrow gym. And the games always attract a crowd.

Francis used to be one of those watching.

“This league has meant a lot to me, ever since I started playing basketball when I was little,” he said. “My dad used to bring me out here to watch it. So I’ve been watching it for years and now I’m out here playing in it. It’s just something for the community to come out and watch after the high school season is over.

“A lot of people were disappointed (when it was canceled). I was disappointed. We weren’t used to it. The pandemic messed up a lot of things, but we had to take care of everybody’s health. We made up for it with this reunion this year, that’s for sure.”

Francis graduated from Woodrow in 2017 and played one season at Bristol (Va.) Prep before going on to New Mexico Military Institute, where he was named the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year. He then took some time off before playing one season at Connors State, another JUCO located in Warner, Okla.

He announced in April that he will be playing his final two seasons at Bluefield (Va.) College. The Rams are scheduled to play WVU Tech Dec. 13 in Bluefield and Dec. 31 in Beckley, and will also visit Marshall on Dec. 8.

Francis said playing in the summer league will help him prepare for the 2021-2022 season.

“In the offseason, work on the little things I didn’t do well in the season,” he said. “I use it as cardio and conditioning. It’s good competition, too. You’ve got college guys, guys who played professionally, old college guys who keep playing, which is good overall.”

Francis has been teaming with a future competitor, Tamon Scruggs of WVU Tech. Scruggs graduated from South Charleston High School, but his dad Anthony was a star player at Woodrow. Tamon has limited playing experience in the league, but is certainly familiar with its importance.

“It’s always been kind of cool to have something like this for all the local people to come out and watch,” he said. “It’s good for the youth, the high school kids, so they can play throughout the summer and stay in shape. It’s good for everybody. Anybody can play in this. It’s good for the community.”

Scruggs will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NAIA because of Covid-19 and play one more year for the Golden Bears.

“I like how you can come here and play free. You don’t have any coaches in your ear,” Scruggs said. “You just kind of play free, do what you want and work on your game. I like being able to work on my game and get ready for the upcoming season.”

Kidd said one of the best things about the league is that it “kind of runs itself.” It so well established that all he has to is get it advertised and organized, then get out of the way. He said he is thankful to the City of Beckley for sponsoring the league and to the Raleigh County Board of Education for allowing use of the Woodrow gym.

Kidd added that the absence of the league last summer was noticeable when the 2021 high school season began.

“I think for my team, it kind of showed real bad as far as when we first started playing our games,” he said. “You could tell the teams that had been playing and the ones that really didn’t get to. (The league) is just a plus.”

Samuel Peck, a rising senior at Woodrow, is happy to be able to get in the work again this summer.

“I like playing all these different people, (like) college students, trying to get your game better,” Peck said. “Some games you’re expected to win, but some games you’re expected to lose. It’s always a fun time playing and seeing what’s going to happen out here. I’m excited about getting better and working with your team for next season. That’s the biggest thing for us.”

Will Dillard played for Kidd and was a senior on the 2004 team that won the Class AAA state championship.

“It means a lot because this is something that the community and myself look forward to every summer,” Dillard said. “I’ve been playing in summer league games since I was a kid and it’s always a great feeling getting to step back on the court.”

Bolen is a perfect example of the weight the league carries in the basketball community. The league isn’t restricted to high school and college players looking to stay sharp in the offseason. Bolen is a 1993 Independence graduate who still finds the league’s benefits as twofold.

“It keeps me in shape. And I get to meet the guys I have played with over the years and meet some new guys,” Bolen said. “Make new friends.”

One of those longtime friends is his summer league teammate Noah Shrewsbury, a West Virginia native who grew up in Georgia. He moved back to the Mountain State in 1998 and has played in the league ever since.

“It’s good exercise, but it’s just nice seeing everybody you know,” Shrewsbury said. “We’ve been doing it for years together. It means a lot to see everybody and be out again. It’s good to see things get back to normal.”

