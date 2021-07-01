ABDULLAHI SULEJA Published 30 June 2021

In this interview, Ayuba Suleiman, the Chairman of the Kaduna State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, speaks to ABDULLAHI SULEJA on issues ranging from labour’s position on the sacked civil servants in the state, and why judiciary, Houses of Assembly and local government

Autonomy is vital to good governance.

How are you handling the issue of sacked civil servants in Kaduna State?

We have discussed a lot about it and as I am talking to you now we have reached an agreement with the Kaduna State Government under the reconciliation of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and because of the Memorandum of Understanding that we signed alongside with our national leadership, we don’t want to say much about the issue at the moment, because it is a matter that will be taken care of by our national secretariat under the leadership of our amiable President, Ayuba Wabba. As such, I will reserve my comments on that for now.

There are speculations that there is a policy put in place by the state government to compulsory retire civil servants of 50 years and above with special emphasis on nurses from grade level 14 and above. What is your take on this?

It was part of what we discussed recently during our meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment and our state government under the leadership of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. I told you earlier on that I didn’t want to make comments or debunk those allegations. The MoU that we signed is still what we are looking upon. The state government said the issue you mentioned was just an allegation and it debunked it.

There’s also the issue of the state wanting to sack civil servants across all sectors. How true is this?

It is part of the victimisation that I am talking about and we have opposed it. We totally reject that and as a state council under the leadership of our national body, we will not take it. We knew even before the industrial strike, which we recently embarked upon, that the state government made a pronouncement that it would dismiss all nurses from grade level 14 and above. We also heard that a good number of academic and non-academic staff members of the Kaduna State University will also be sacked, because they joined us during the said industrial strike.

The issue of victimisation we know is still around the corner, but as part of that agreement, we resolved that any staff member that participated in the last strike would be protected. By implication, what I am saying is that we reject such an act. That is our stand and that is the stand of the national secretariat of the congress and we as the state council will abide by it 100 per cent.

You are a major stakeholder in your association and you participated in the recent national conference, which was held in Kaduna during which the issue of constitutional review was discussed by stakeholders. What is your opinion on the matter?

The issue of constitutional review has been undertaken by both the upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly; I think it was a good one. It is an exercise that one can describe as an overdue although it is still the right step. It is a serious issue. In my position as the chairman of the NLC in Kaduna State, we represented the congress at the said public hearing.

We went there under the leadership and instructions of our national secretariat alongside a staff member, who presented and submitted our memo suggesting about 30 positions of the various institutions with the critical and most important ones being the issues of labour matters in the exclusive list rather than taking them into concurrent list. Equally, there are issues of granting autonomy to the judiciary, legislature and the local governments.

We want an independent judiciary and also want financial independence for state Houses of Assembly as well as in the local governments. We want the local governments to be considered as a true third arm of the government and must be given their financial dues and rights. We equally took the issue of pensioners. We want all these to be included in the exclusive list. Another major issue is the national minimum wage. If this issue is in the concurrent list, by implication it gives the right to state governments to always determine what they give to their respective local governments.

We are not comfortable with what is happening at the moment as regards how some state governments are treating their local governments. Up till this moment that I am talking to you, a bill that has been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari as far back as 2019 is not being implemented by a good number of states. Up till now, some state governors are still not in support of the new national minimum wage.

To pay a worker his entitlement of N30,000 in 30 days, a governor is still rejecting it. You can see that it is very glaring. The NLC is not only representing workers in the public sector, we are representing good numbers of workers and working people in the private sector in the entire country and the issue of the new minimum wage is applicable to all working class. For example, here in Kaduna State, we have a good number of private sector players and they are paying their staff the said minimum wage, because it is a law, but the moment you allow governors to tamper with that aspect, they do what they want with workers’ salaries. So, we are not in support of that and I think these are the four major issues that we presented although there were other issues that we equally presented.

Kaduna Textile has been down for some decades and there is the issue of youth unemployment in the state. As a labour leader in the state, what are you up to with regard to this?

We have some textile industries in the state. I think about seven of them, but the information before me now is that the only one that is functioning is not even in full capacity; I was equally informed that in the last three to four months, production has been suspended and the staff members are now only on allowances. So, the situation is pathetic and that is why we are saying that the government of Kaduna State should look inward in providing employment to our teeming youths and other citizens of the state.

The issue of taking people out of their jobs is looking very negative. We are not saying that they must be employed by the government; rather, we are saying that they should create an avenue where youths and other citizens will have something to do. We are calling on stakeholders in Kaduna State, including the government to create employment, most especially to revive the textile industries in order to generate more employment for all and sundry, rather than leaving the youth to be what they are now, but if the industries are revived, they will have multiple effects on our society.

I want to use this medium to also call on the Federal Government to come to see to the revival of Kaduna State’s textile industries, because a good number of them are moribund for decades now, leaving only the Arewa Textiles, which was also closed during the coronavirus pandemic. It will also interest you to know that Coca-Cola, Pepsi and their likes are no longer doing production in Kaduna State. I am calling on both the federal and Kaduna State governments to look into this issue with interest and revive the said industries.

What will be your message to civil servants and the youth in Kaduna State?

The situation that Kaduna State civil servants are going through is not palatable; they are getting afraid of losing their jobs and they are no longer their usual selves. Even with all what is happening to them, I urge them to do their work to the optimal level and with God on their side, they will achieve their desired greatness. I also want to urge the upcoming youths not to go to higher institutions of learning to study courses that they will be depending on the government for jobs after graduation; rather, they should study entrepreneurship related courses to enable them become self-sufficient in the future.

