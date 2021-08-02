retailers-take-steps-to-follow-shifting-guidance-on-masks

Target Corp. said Monday it would require workers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status in counties deemed at high risk of Covid-19 transmission, mirroring policies implemented by other companies last week in the wake of new guidance on mask wearing from U.S. officials.

Many retailers are taking new steps to follow the shifting federal health guidelines as Covid-19 cases jump in the U.S. but stopping short of the moves last year when they imposed nationwide mask rules when vaccines were unavailable. Roughly half the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

Like rival Walmart Inc., Target said it would encourage, but not require, all shoppers to wear masks in high-risk areas. Target said workers and shoppers outside high-risk areas would continue to be able to drop masks if vaccinated, mirroring competitors’ new mask policies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last week that vaccinated people resume wearing masks in some indoor spaces, reversing its earlier guidance. On Friday, the CDC said vaccinated people may spread the Delta variant.

Last week Walt Disney Co. said it would require customers to wear masks indoors at its U.S. theme parks. Apple Inc. has also required shoppers and employees to wear masks in about half of its stores.