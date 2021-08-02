Retailer spills the beans on Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Buds 2 pricing – XDA Developers

In a little over a week, Samsung will host its next major Galaxy Unpacked event. The company will launch a host of new products at the event, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a ton of leaks about these devices that have revealed pretty much everything from their design to their specifications. Now, just days ahead of the launch, a retailer has revealed the pricing details for three of the upcoming devices.

As per recent tweets from @_snoopytech_, retail listings for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z flip 3 reveal that the devices will be available at a starting price of €2009 and €1029, respectively. At this price, you’ll get the 12GB/256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the 8GB/128GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Z Fold3 Prices for Europe

256GB = 2009€

512GB = 2099€#SamsungUnpacked #ZFold3 pic.twitter.com/xIikVJYJ5k — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) July 31, 2021

The higher-end 12GB/512GB and 8GB/256GB variants will be available at €2099 and €1109, respectively. The retail listing also includes high-resolution renders of both the devices that confirm the design we’ve seen previously.

Z Flip3 Prices for Europe:

8/128GB is 1029€

8/256GB is 1109€#GalaxyUnpacked #ZFlip3 pic.twitter.com/fTCrgn0Few — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) July 31, 2021

In addition, a report from WinFuture reveals that the Galaxy Buds 2 will have a recommended retail price (RRP) of €149.99, including VAT. The report also includes high-resolution renders of the TWS earbuds, along with some info about their features. As per the report, the Galaxy Buds 2 will come with AKG Signature sound and ANC support, three microphones, Bluetooth 5.2, and IPX2 splash resistance. The earbuds will offer 20 hours of battery life with ANC turned on, and up to 29 hours without ANC.

It’s worth noting that while previous reports suggested that the upcoming foldables could be up to 20% cheaper than their predecessors, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 seems to be a bit more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The older model launched at $1999.99 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, looks to be a bit cheaper, as its predecessor launched at $1449.