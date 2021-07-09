retail-therapy:-10-deals-to-shop-from-ssense,-tory-burch,-and-nordstrom-rack

Reuters

Matt Damon unveils Amanda Knox-inspired film at Cannes

Matt Damon said on Friday he had immersed himself for weeks in Oklahoma with oil rig workers for his role as a disoriented American who travels to France to help his jailed daughter, in a new film loosely inspired by the real-life Amanda Knox case. The U.S. actor – who brought a dose of Hollywood glamour back to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the event last year – said he spent time driving around and living with the so-called roughnecks in the Republican state to grasp his character’s mindset in “Stillwater”. In the film, which was screened out of the festival’s main competition, Damon plays oil worker Bill Baker, who travels to Marseille, France to visit his estranged student daughter Allison in prison.