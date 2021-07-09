retail-therapy:-10-deals-to-shop-from-ssense,-tory-burch,-and-nordstrom-rack

-
-
Refinery29
From Sk8r Boy Suspenders To Juicy Couture, Y2K Fashion Is Back. Here’s Why.
Beyonce Performs (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage for BET Entertainment) The rumors are true: Y2K trends — including low-rise jeans, whale tails, and corsets — are back, both on the runways and on social media. They might have terrorized millennials who lived through them (and survived to tell), but they’re sparking excitement among Gen Z who are looking at decades past for fashion inspiration. We’re living through the early aughts all over again. #Bennifer started trending earlier this year as
-
-
-
Associated Press
Families fostering migrant kids offer what shelters cannot
Chris Umphlett and his family worked in small ways to help the 12-year-old girl from Honduras — who barely uttered a word when she arrived after crossing the Mexican border alone — feel comfortable in their Michigan home. The couple and their four young children who live in the city of East Lansing invited her on walks and bike rides, and watched Disney movies with Spanish subtitles. As a record number of children fled violence from Central America and crossed the Mexican border alone this spring, most were sent to large-scale emergency shelters that the Biden administration quickly opened at military bases, convention centers, and fairgrounds.
-
-
Town & Country
A Look Back at JFK & Jackie Kennedy’s Wedding Day in Photos
There are few first couples that have left behind a legacy as indelible as John F. Kennedy and Jackie Lee Bouvier, and their Rhode Island nuptials on September 12, 1953 are the closest thing Americans have to a royal wedding. Jackie’s original wedding gown was destroyed in a flood, but designer Ann Lowe saved the day with a dress that included a portrait neckline and full skirt. Jackie wore a lace veil that belonged to her grandmother.
-
Reuters
Matt Damon unveils Amanda Knox-inspired film at Cannes
Matt Damon said on Friday he had immersed himself for weeks in Oklahoma with oil rig workers for his role as a disoriented American who travels to France to help his jailed daughter, in a new film loosely inspired by the real-life Amanda Knox case. The U.S. actor – who brought a dose of Hollywood glamour back to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the event last year – said he spent time driving around and living with the so-called roughnecks in the Republican state to grasp his character’s mindset in “Stillwater”. In the film, which was screened out of the festival’s main competition, Damon plays oil worker Bill Baker, who travels to Marseille, France to visit his estranged student daughter Allison in prison.