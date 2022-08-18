retail-spending-held-steady-in-july

U.S. consumers continued opening their wallets last month, shifting savings from falling gasoline prices to purchases of everyday goods as they weathered high inflation and a slowing economy.

Overall retail sales—a measure of spending at stores, online and in restaurants—were flat in July compared with the prior month’s revised 0.8% increase, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. But a measure of spending that strips out gasoline and auto sales rose 0.7% last month from June, showing shoppers maintained the ability to spend with much of the spending moving online.