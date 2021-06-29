THE Arewa Consultative Forum, has enjoined northern members of the National Assembly to be on the lookout for a bill seeking to restructure the country.

Chairman of the ACF, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said this during a retreat organised by the Northern Caucus in the House of Representatives, in Niger State, on Monday.

Ogbeh, who spoke alongside other northern leaders, urged the legislators to take more than a passing interest in the Petroleum Industry Bill and the clamour for restructuring among other issues.

The ACF chairman faulted those calling for a return to the 1963 Constitution, which is also referred to as the Republican Constitution, noting that several items in the constitution in question, were also on the exclusive legislative list.

Ogbeh said, “A lot has been said about the Petroleum Industry Bill but I will not duel on that. There is something that will come before you (lawmakers) very soon.

“The last time Mr President (Major General Muhammadu Buhari, retd.) met with a delegation from the South-South, he made a statement; he said that if a bill is presented before the National Assembly on the question of restructuring and the Assembly passes it, he will have no objection than to sign it. It then means that the matter may not be too far away.

“At our last (ACF) meeting in Kaduna, we extended an invitation to Ohanaeze, Afenifere and the South-South Peoples’ Congress, that we wanted to engage them and have a conversation on the subject.

“We believe that there is no reason for undue warfare and that we all need to have a conversation across tables to solve the problem.

“However, I will like you, as legislators, to take note of this. Many of the people who are clamouring for restructuring are referring to the 1963 Constitution. Somehow, they believe that the Constitution gives to every part of Nigeria whatever resource they have.

“We are trying to get copies to send to all of you legislators to see: Item 25, Part 1 of Section 69 of the First Schedule says that mines, minerals, including oil fields, oil mining, geological surveys and natural gas are on the Exclusive List.

“The 1963 Constitution, an exact copy of the 1960 Constitution and a copy of the 1999 Constitution, which has now been made to look as if it was written by the government itself; take out these constitutions and read them well.

“We will meet, discuss and something will be presented to you. It will be up to you to make it work after which, Mr. President will be ready to sign it.”

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who dwelt majorly on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, said, “I’m happy to note that the 9th National Assembly has taken up the challenge of bequeathing to Nigerians the Petroleum Industry Bill after more than a decade, as this journey started from the 2008, when the bill was first introduced as a result of a presidential committee set up in 2007.

“It is also gladdening that the passage of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Amendment Bill of 2019 serves as a befitting signpost that the National Assembly will deliver on this promise.

“As you finalise the bill, I would implore you to take a careful look at some of the areas that have proven contentious over time. These include governance structure to balance community concerns of giving too much emphasis to oil companies and very little to host communities; oil and gas; royalty and taxes, provision of a favourable environment for future investment, and the launching of new projects or increasing transparency in the operations of the Nigerian oil and gas sector.”

We must resist tribal politicians, divisive tendencies – Sultan

In his remarks, the Sultan said, “As patriotic and peace-loving Nigerians, we should not fold our arms and watch them destroy our unity. I, therefore, urge you, as grassroots politicians, to continue to support government efforts in restoring peace and stability across the country as no nation can prosper under chaos.

“All Nigerians must enjoy equal freedom and equal rights to live peacefully and pursue their .imate businesses in any part of the country they so choose, be it in the market or in the forest.

“We must reject all ill-conceived schemes that are divisive; schemes that are setting Nigerians against fellow Nigerians. We must abhor laws that are capable of causing inter-tribal or inter-regional disharmony. All men are created equal and the unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct.”

Earlier, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, noted that the PIB is one of the most topical pieces of legislation before the National Assembly while every lawmaker would want to be part of “this important history.”

Those who attended the retreat included traditional rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau; Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chairman, Northern Elders’ Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi; and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.

