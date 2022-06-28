Home WORLD NEWS Restitution: Africa’s Stolen Art – Plunder
WORLD NEWS

Restitution: Africa’s Stolen Art – Plunder

by News
2 views
restitution:-africa’s-stolen-art-–-plunder

Video Duration 24 minutes 50 seconds

From: Featured Documentaries

The story of the large-scale plunder of African art and artefacts under European colonialism.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, European powers colonised the African continent and plundered its cultural artefacts on a massive scale.

Pieces of great local significance were pillaged by invading soldiers, seized by the colonial authorities, or taken by Christian missionaries.

The Europeans then put these works on display in their museums, in ethnographic exhibitions labelled “Negro Art”.

The works inspired artists like Pablo Picasso to produce some of the most innovative art of the 20th century.

This is episode 1 of a 3-part series.

Published On 28 Jun 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Russia-Ukraine live news: NATO to adopt Cold War-like...

Putin condemns NATO’s ‘imperial ambitions’, warns Finland, Sweden

Mexican journalist shot, marks 12th reporter murdered this...

What are the consequences for Sri Lanka of...

US, Iran indirect talks on 2015 nuclear pact...

Disinformation reigns in Philippines as Marcos Jr takes...

R Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison...

Paris 2015 attacks: Lone surviving attacker gets life,...

Israeli PM Bennett says he will not run...

US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step...

Leave a Reply