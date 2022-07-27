Home NEWS Respect human rights, rule of law – Kano CP warns constables
Respect human rights, rule of law – Kano CP warns constables

The Nigeria police force has charged the newly recruited constables to always respect human rights and rule of law while discharging their responsibilities.

Commissioner of Police, Kano State command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko made the call while addressing the newly passed out Police Constables at the command’s headquarter, Bompai Kano.

He said the new police recruits would be posted to their various local Governments as directed by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman.

The CP, however, warned the Police Constables to be disciplined, hardworking and shun all forms of corruption

“I congratulate you for your successful training.

“I am, therefore, warning you to be disciplined, hardworking, shun all forms of corruption and be good ambassadors in discharging your constitutional duties,” he said.

“Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined organization and you have to be civil in dealing with members of the public, as ‘’discipline’’ is the bedrock of the police Job.

He wished them a successful career as they were posted to serve their various communities.

