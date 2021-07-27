‘Respect’: All you need to know about Aretha Franklin biopic’s release date & cast – Republic World

Hollywood loves making biopics based on the lives of musicians. Rocketman gave fans spectacular insight into the legend that is Elton John, while Bohemian Rhapsody broke records and became the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2018 worldwide in telling the story of rock music legend, Freddie Mercury. Amadeus, based on Mozart’s life, still remains one of the greatest films of all time.

Now it’s American Soul singer, Aretha Franklin’s life that’s going to be in the spotlight with the Respect movie. Here’s everything you need to know about the Aretha Franklin biopic –

When does Respect come out?

Like everything since the beginning of 2020, the Respect movie has also seen several delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, the film now finally has a release date. The biopic based on the life of the ‘Queen of Soul’ will release on August 13, 2021.

While fans have many questions about the Respect movie streaming online, nothing official has been announced. Official reports claim that the film will release theatrically in the USA, hence, Indian fans will have to wait for news of the Respect movie OTT Release or even theatrical. The film will also screen at the 74th Locarno Film Festival, in the Piazza Grande section to be held from August 4 to 14.

Respect movie cast, plot, and more

Respect will star Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Hudson in the lead role as Aretha Franklin. Reports also claim that Franklin, before her death in 2018, chose Hudson for the role of herself. The cast of Respect will also include actors Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige.

The biopic will allegedly dive deep into Franklin’s personal and professional life and following her rise to fame. The film will also cover her involvement as an activist in the civil rights movement and her marriage to her manager, songwriter Ted White, as well as her subsequent marriage to C.L. Franklin, a civil rights activist and minister.

The official description for the film reads:

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of Franklin’s journey to find her voice.

