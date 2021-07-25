Home Technology Respawn’s F2P Shooter Apex Legends Gets A New Character On 3rd August – Nintendo Life
Respawn's F2P Shooter Apex Legends Gets A New Character On 3rd August

Introducing Seer

  • Liam_Doolan
  • by Liam Doolan

Apart from the Lost in Random release date announcement at EA Play 2021 earlier this week, Respawn Entertainment introduced the new Apex Legends character Seer and the new season ‘Emergence’ launching alongside him.

This new legend is a tracker and uses stealth abilities to get the upper hand in battle, according to the game’s director.

Respawn will release an “awesome” gameplay trailer of Seer tomorrow on 26th July and this will be followed by the release of the Emergence update on 3rd August – which includes Ranked Arenas, a new weapon and map updates.

Will you be returning this free-to-play shooter on Switch to try out this new character? Leave a comment below.

[source ea.com]

