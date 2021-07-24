Respawn: What we know about studio’s new single-player adventure – App Trigger

We’ve known for a while that Titanfall and Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is working on a new game. The studio has begun staffing up for “a brand new IP.” But until recently, we really hadn’t a clue as to what kind of game it will be.

That change this week when creative director Mohammad Alavi posted to social media looking to recruit some new developers. In his post, Alavi confirmed Respawn is working on a “new singleplayer adventure.”

The job postings provide some further clarity, confirming the game is set in a “unique universe.” This would suggest that this is an entirely original game not based on a pre-existing IP or franchise.

Respawn is currently looking for technical game designers, a senior combat designer and a senior level designer. The postings themselves don’t offer too much detail, although they refer to the project as “a designer’s dream playground with a freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits.”

The Combat Designer acknowledges the project is still in its early stages, but the role will focuson “AI creation, weapons, abilities, player motion model, combat encounters, and progression.”

“Progression” is probably the most intriguing bit of detail to come from the post, as it suggests some sort of role-playing element, or the ability to at least upgrade and improve your character beyond just acquiring new weapons.

Additional details in the listing point towards a strategic element towards combat, including “how you approach it, initiate it and how you recover, regroup and grow through progression afterwards.” Again, this all suggests a role-playing aspect to the game.

Respawn is probably best known for Titanfall, Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the latter probably being the closest to what these job listings describe. Jedi: Fallen Order was more of an action-adventure but did have RPG elements sprinkled in, such as the ability to upgrade your lightsaber, acquire new Force abilities and customize the look of your character and droid companion. It sounds like Respawn’s new project might push the RPG aspect a bit further but we’ll have to wait to find out more.