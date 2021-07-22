Respawn shows off Apex Legends: Emergence season starting August 3 – VentureBeat

All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.

Respawn Entertainment unveiled a glimpse of its new Apex Legends Emergence season for its popular battle royale game. It debuts August 3.

The 10th season of Apex Legends features a new Legend, a hero dubbed Seer, who Respawn introduced earlier this week. Game director Chad Grenier announced the new mode at the EA Play online event today. Seer was born a “cursed child” with mystical abilities and a powerful gaze.

Respawn is introducing the Ranked Mode in Emergence. There are changes to the World’s Edge map that include both snow and lava scenes.

Above: EA’s new Legend, Seer. Image Credit: EA

Seer was created in collaboration with award-winning illustrator, animator, and director Robert Valley, known for his work on Tron: Uprising, Love, Death & Robots, and Pear Cider and Cigarettes.