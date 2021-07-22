Respawn shows off Apex Legends: Emergence season starting August 3 – VentureBeat

All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.
Respawn Entertainment unveiled a glimpse of its new Apex Legends Emergence season for its popular battle royale game. It debuts August 3.
The 10th season of Apex Legends features a new Legend, a hero dubbed Seer, who Respawn introduced earlier this week. Game director Chad Grenier announced the new mode at the EA Play online event today. Seer was born a “cursed child” with mystical abilities and a powerful gaze.
Respawn is introducing the Ranked Mode in Emergence. There are changes to the World’s Edge map that include both snow and lava scenes.
Above: EA’s new Legend, Seer.
Image Credit: EA
Seer was created in collaboration with award-winning illustrator, animator, and director Robert Valley, known for his work on Tron: Uprising, Love, Death & Robots, and Pear Cider and Cigarettes.
GamesBeat
GamesBeat’s creed when covering the game industry is “where passion meets business.” What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you — not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it.
How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and “open office” events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties
Become a member