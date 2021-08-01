residents-of-edo-community-rescue-a-baby-who-was-abandoned-in-muddy-water-(video)

Residents of a community in Edo state recently rescued a little child that had been abandoned in muddy water.

A viral video shows the moment the community members rescued the child who was crying when he/she was found. The baby was wearing diapers when the community members made the discovery.

Watch the video below

Below are some comments that trailed the video ;

amarachinancy_a wrote ;

What if someone tried to steal this baby and then out of fear of being caught dropped it there… I mean the baby looks healthy and should be up to six months of age, why didn’t the mother abandon it earlier?

ogesnazzy wrote ;

Baby wey people dey find, go to fertility clinic and churches and see TTC women and this one threw her own away smh

chime.amaka wrote ;



Baby wey many people dey find including me na human being go troway like this😢😢😢😢😢God have mercy