residents-displaced-in-early-morning-fire-off-franklin-street-in-downtown-chapel-hill

Chapel Hill firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday morning downtown on Kenan Street.

Firefighters from multiple Chapel Hill stations and the Carrboro Fire Department responded to the fire at 106 Kenan St. around 6:15 a.m., town spokesman Ran Northam said. The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes, he said.

A photo posted to Twitter showed smoke rising from the neighborhood just behind The Graduate hotel, near the intersection of Kenan and Franklin streets.

Two residents were displaced from the home, but no one was injured, Northam said. Roughly half of the home and a car parked in front of the home were damaged by fire. There is additional smoke damage to the house, he said.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating, and Kenan Street will remain closed to traffic for a few more hours, he said.

The story will be updated.