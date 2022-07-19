Home Business Residential Construction Slips for Second Straight Month
Business

Residential Construction Slips for Second Straight Month

by News
0 views
residential-construction-slips-for-second-straight-month

Residential construction in the U.S. slowed for the second straight month in June, as both housing starts and the number of building permits issued declined.

Housing starts fell 2% to a seasonally adjusted 1.56 million, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected housing starts to rise 1.4%. Building permits slipped 0.6% to 1.69 million, but held 1.4% higher than the figure in the prior year. The drops came as interest rates climbed and a global housing boom faded.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Facebook Shifts Resources From News to Focus on...

CFPB to Push Banks to Cover More Payment-Services...

Twitter-Musk Trial Set for October in Lawsuit Over...

Netflix Locked Out Advertisers for Years, but Now...

Boeing Sells Five 787 Dreamliners to Aircraft Lessor...

Amazon Sues Facebook Group Administrators Over Fake Reviews

Johnson & Johnson Trims Full-Year Guidance on Stronger...

Twitter Says Musk’s Opposition to Expedited Trial Is...

IBM Second-Quarter Earnings Advance on 9% Sales Growth

Abortion-Pill Orders Increase, Even in Restrictive States

Leave a Reply