residential-buildings-sealed-in-ondo-for-flouting-environmental-law

No fewer than three houses were on Saturday sealed by the Ondo State Government for violating the state’s environmental law.

The affected buildings sealed by environmental officers were situated in Akure, the state capital.

With the action of the government said to be indefinite, the owners and occupants of the houses were sent out of the buildings following the order.

Speaking on the development, the General Manager of the Ondo State Waste Management Authority, Mrs Ayo Adeyemo disclosed that the owners and occupants of the sealed buildings committed various environmental laws of the state, hence the government order.

According to her, the offences committed range from not having toilets in the houses, not having kitchens, leaving in uncompleted buildings which is dangerous for inhabitants, bushy environment as well as the absence of other necessary facilities among others.

While frowning at the attitude of some landlords whose houses were without toilets and other necessary facilities, Adeyemo stressed that violators would continue to be dealt with.

She maintained that the move by the government was to prevent outbreaks of diseases in the state as well as ensuring a cleaner environment in the state.