Resident Evil Village Mod Adds Leon Kennedy | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

A modder for Resident Evil Village has managed to bring Resident Evil 2‘s Leon Kennedy into the game, giving Ethan Winters a much-deserved break. Resident Evil Village, the 8th main installment of the franchise, is the latest horror title from developer Capcom. Acting as a sequel to Resident Evil 7, the game features the same main protagonist Ethan Winters, now in a broken down village filled with a variety of monsters and the ever-popular and extremely tall Lady Dimitrescu.

With Resident Evil‘s 25th anniversary on March 22, Capcom revealed several Resident Evil-related products including a new Netflix series and a new crossover chapter in Dead by Daylight, a major multiplayer horror game which is known for its crossovers with other influential pieces of horror media. With the addition of Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine in Dead by Daylight along with the recent release of Resident Evil 2 Remake, each of the characters has received a fresh new character model and outfits. Since Leon Kennedy has always been an enduring and popular Resident Evil character, one modder has decided to expand his scope.

Resident Evil modder JTegh has uploaded her most recent mod creation for Village, a full character model swap from Ethan Winters to Leon Kennedy. The modder ripped Dead by Daylight‘s Leon character model along with his face from Resident Evil 2 Remake for the updated visuals, replacing Ethan along with all of his body animations in both the campaign and Mercenaries mode. This modification, titled RE4 Leon, can be downloaded right now for anyone who owns the game on pc. The mod is currently only viewable in 3rd person, which requires downloading an extra mod, but for many fans of the iconic character, that will likely be a small price to pay to see Leon’s return.

Watch JTEGH’s Resident Evil Village Leon Kennedy mod in action here.

It should be noted that the mod is a work-in-progress, so there are a few issues noted by the creator such as stretching in the character model when performing certain actions. Leon also currently doesn’t make any facial expressions and, obviously, still talks in Ethan’s voice. Despite the model stretching and a current lack of facial expressions, the mod is still very impressive and should be a treat for fans of Leon Kennedy.

It’s always a delight to see what modders come up with to add to people’s experiences in games. Resident Evil has been getting a lot of attention lately following the series’ resurgence with Resident Evil 7 and the recent remakes, and the fanbase continues to show its excitement with creations such as this. Modding is a great way to add more to the games people already love and spend so much time playing and many developers typically enjoy seeing what their players come up with. This is excepting Take-Two Interactive, who recently purged several GTA mods. The popularity of Leon Kennedy only continues to rise, from the new Netflix series to the remakes, and now he’s even made it to Resident Evil Village.

