Resident Evil Village DLC Could Repair One Broken Tradition – GameRant

The absence of Ada Wong from Resident Evil Village breaks an unofficial tradition that Capcom could fix in the upcoming DLC for the game.

At E3 2021, Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil Village would soon receive a DLC expansion. At the moment, exact details about what the DLC will focus on remains a mystery. However, given Resident Evil Village left some stones unturned at the conclusion of the main campaign, Capcom has tons of storylines to choose from to explore in the upcoming expansion.

With the recent announcement that Resident Evil Re:Verse has been delayed to next year, Capcom may be allocating its resources to the development of DLC, which could bring exciting stuff for Resident Evil fans. Although speculation mostly points to Chris Redfield DLC, the upcoming expansion for Resident Evil Village could fix a tradition that Capcom has broken in the latest game.

Ada Wong Has Appeared in Resident Evil 2, 4, and 6

Shortly after Resident Evil Village’s release, reports surfaced that series veteran Ada Wong was cut from the game. Given that Ada is fairly popular in the Resident Evil franchise, this news disappointed fans, especially those who wanted to see Resident Evil Village have stronger links to previous games. Ada Wong has appeared in Resident Evil 2, 4, and 6, establishing a tradition of featuring her in even-numbered entries. While Resident Evil Village did not have ‘8’ in its title, it is still technically the eighth main installment in the franchise.

This could very well be a coincidence, but it is worth noting that Capcom is no stranger to establishing patterns in Resident Evil games, and the fact that Ada was supposed to be featured in Village is proof of this. Although the exact reason why Ada was cut from Resident Evil Village remains a mystery, Capcom could be fixing the break in the pattern by having Ada as a playable character in Resident Evil Village.

Ada Wong Could Play The Same Role as Chris in Resident Evil 7

Given Resident Evil Village had few connections to the stories of previous entries, it is difficult to predict what role Ada will play should Capcom decide to feature her in DLC. However, Resident Evil 7 is also a huge departure from the overall plot of the franchise, except at the end when Chris Redfield came into the picture. Chris’ involvement in Resident Evil 7 was further explored in the DLC Not a Hero, making Chris the link between older Resident Evil and the new games.

Similar to the role Chris played in Resident Evil 7, it is likely Ada could play as the bridge between old Resident Evil games and Resident Evil Village. While the main story of Resident Evil Village has little direct connection to the established plot of Resident Evil 0-6, the main conflict of the franchise still exists, which is the proliferation and misuse of bioweapons. In Resident Evil Village, it is made clear that bioweapons are still sought after, with corporations doing horrific experiments using viruses, parasites, and more.

Ada Wong usually works behind the scenes for various corporations in need of someone to do their bidding in the shadow of night. Resident Evil 2 and the retelling of its events in the Darkside Chronicles showed how Ada brought the G Virus out of Raccoon City. In Resident Evil 4 and 6, Ada played a similar role by working behind the scenes to reveal key information to corporations looking to exploit bioweapons. Having Ada chart her own course in Resident Evil Village to retrieve a Cadou sample for another organization may be a great way for the game to establish a deeper connection to the Resident Evil universe without it feeling forced or out of context.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Horror Game Franchises That Should Make a Comeback





Email



The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Appears to Reference Woman Yelling at Cat Meme

About The Author