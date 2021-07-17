Resident Evil Re: Verse Release Date Delayed to 2022 – Collider

I guess this gives us more time to explore ‘Resident Evil: Village’ a few more times?

Capcom’s highly anticipated Resident Evil spin-off, Resident Evil RE: Verse, due to release this month has been delayed to 2022. The company had planned for this title to be released as a 25th-anniversary celebration for the widely popular Resident Evil series. RE: Verse was first set to release as a free bonus included with Resident Evil: Village, but the game has encountered its first delay.

The spin-off revolves around a multiplayer horror-action experience with 4-6 players and an internet connection required to play. Players will be allowed to choose from a collection of characters from throughout the franchise’s history to participate in Deathmatches, where the goal is to earn as many points as possible, and use weapons and items found throughout the battle to use against each other and stronger enemies – much like the usual gameplay found in other Resident Evil games, except now with friends. The only battle arena showcased from the teaser trailer appears to be in Raccoon City.

Image via Capcom

Bioweapons will play a part in Resident Evil RE: Verse, as well. Characters’ deaths result in them mutating into a bioweapon that the player can use against other players, with power-ups to become a stronger bioweapon placed inside “Virus Capsules” – now there’s a nice Resident Evil twist for you! It’s probably good to mention that the bioweapon phases of gameplay can result in more points earned, too.

Resident Evil RE: Verse is expected to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. The delay announcement was made via the official Resident Evil Twitter account. Read the tweet announcing the delay of Resident Evil RE: Verse below.

The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/o8hP363fjR — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 15, 2021

