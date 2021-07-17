Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness BTS Vid Explores Mo-Cap Challenges – GameRant

The Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness cast and crew dive into the making of the new Netflix show and how they made it so realistic.

Netflix’s Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness finally premiered last week and the new animated show quickly gained popularity with the unique approach the series adds to the franchise, as well as the incredible references to the overarching storyline. Now, the creative team behind the show has offered insight into how they pulled it all off.

A behind-the-scenes video shows the actors and production crew of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness as they discuss the process of making a hyper-realistic animated show and what the series will add to the Resident Evil universe. The video includes Nick Apostolides (playing Leon S. Kennedy), Stephanie Panisello (playing Claire Redfield), director Eiichiro Hasumi (Umizaru), CG director Tomohiro Shimizu, executive producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi, and others who worked on the exciting first TV adaptation of the franchise.

Apostolides and Panisello dive into what it is like to play their roles. Having played Leon in the remake of Resident Evil 2, Apostolides expressed his excitement to be in the universe again. The series made using motion capture, which Apostolides says is a little difficult because you have to imagine a setting and characters in front of you, but doing so is fun and made him feel like a kid again. Panisello notes that acting for motion capture has a whole other depth to it because every little facial and body movement is captured and needs to be slightly exaggerated. She says that the CG will give a fresh new look to the franchise and will build on the characters in a way that has never been done before. “You’ve got the zombies, the scares, the violence, and the action and its all packed into one series, definitely going to be a fun watch,” said Apostolides.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was intended to be made with fans in mind and the goal was to add on to the Resident Evil universe so that the franchise can continue to be a favorite. In designing Leon and Claire, Hiroyuki Kobayashi explains that the crew wanted the characters to come off in such a way that fans and nonfans alike will love and appreciate them. Director Hasumi has never worked on animation before but has an extensive background in film noir and live-action, which the team used to their advantage to emphasize realism, drama, and suspense in the series. Realistic camerawork and minimal lighting are a must in every scene in order to add the desired effects to the show.

Hasumi explains, “since Resident Evil could easily be adapted into a live-action series, choices like these will not affect the direction style of this series.” The series is meant in every aspect to mimic a live-action series. The director goes on to explain that physical pauses and psychological pauses are key in achieving this. Kei Miyamoto (co-producer/ CG producer) says that there are certain noise sources in human movement that when captured via motion capture make a natural environment that seamlessly transpires to screen. CG director Tomohiro Shimizu teases that new characters in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness might allow for more “works” to be made for the franchise.

The exciting new adaptation for Resident Evil fans is sure to add a unique viewing experience to the franchise. The show follows Leon and Claire within Raccoon City as they work to unravel an attack on the White House.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is now available on Netflix

