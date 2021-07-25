Resident Evil Has A Line Of Perfumes Featuring Chris, Leon, And Jill – TheGamer

Ever wanted to smell like you’ve been running away from Mr. X all day? Here’s your chance!

Resident Evil is celebrating its 25th birthday in style – by giving fans the opportunity to smell just like someone surviving a zombie apocalypse.

Three fragrances have been revealed, inspired by characters Chris Redfield, Leon Kennedy, and Jill Valentine. The bottles feature the characters that (I guess) the perfume will make you smell like, as well as their faction’s insignia.

The “Biohazard 25th Anniversary Collection” went live two days ago, July 23rd. Anyone who purchases the set will get 10ml of each perfume, with the storefront stating that fans should, “select the scent according to the mood and scene of the day.”

The collection will set you back 6,380 yen, which is about $58 USD or £42 GBP. Unfortunately for a lot of fans, it appears that the scents are only available in Japan right now, and the press release makes no mention of a worldwide sale.

The Resident Evil franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year, March 22. At the time, Capcom released a whole bunch of new merch. But this was perhaps overshadowed by the release of the latest instalment, Resident Evil Village, in May.

One big anniversary year celebration won’t be going ahead this year, however: Resident Evil Re:Verse. The online multiplayer spin-off was meant to be with us already, but was pushed back to 2022 just days before launch.

