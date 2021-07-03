Resident Evil 2 is the Perfect Inspiration for Dead Space Remake – GameRant

Dead Space Remake rumors say the game is heavily inspired by Resident Evil 2 Remake, and that couldn’t be better news for fans of the series.

Rumors of a Dead Space Remake have started circulating, getting many fans of the survival horror series hopeful for its return. The rumors were also accompanied by the claim that the remake was inspired by the success of Resident Evil 2 Remake, which is even more exciting because Resident Evil 2 Remake is the perfect inspiration for Dead Space Remake.

Resident Evil 2 Remake was a full reimagining of the classic Resident Evil 2 with an all-new third-person perspective and combat. For all the changes it made, Resident Evil 2 Remake sold very well and was well-received by fans of the series and critics alike.

Resident Evil 2 Remake’s Combat is Perfect for Dead Space Remake

Resident Evil 2 Remake‘s combat was focused on players having to manage their resources effectively to keep encroaching zombies at bay. Zombies in Resident Evil 2 Remake are slow-moving threats that require multiple shots to the head to put down, and even then they sometimes get back up or suddenly grab the player as they walk by. Since Dead Space Remake will surely feature necromorphs, this style of combat would be a perfect fit.

The slowly encroaching enemies and slow player movement speed would help Dead Space Remake, but it could also have other benefits. Firstly, the series’ protagonist Isaac Clarke is just an engineer who gets thrown into a bad situation. The slow speed would help make Isaac feel like an untrained survivor rather than an action hero. The slower combat speed would also help players line up the shots necessary to dismember Dead Space‘s terrifying necromorphs, as that has always been the most effective way to kill them. If the necromorphs are as persistent as the zombies in Resident Evil 2 Remake, that is just another bonus and will make dismembering them that much more important.

Resident Evil 2 Remake’s Atmosphere is Perfect for Dead Space Remake

Another excellent part of Resident Evil 2 Remake was its map design and atmosphere. The high-stakes combat helped make running into even a single enemy intimidating, and the atmosphere of the game added to this. Players will undoubtedly remember having to navigate the dark winding halls of the Raccoon City police station for the first time. With the new power of next-gen consoles and PCs, Dead Space Remake should take full advantage of the available graphical capabilities, especially when it comes to lighting to really make the game feel as though players are stuck on a claustrophobic ship stranded in space.

Another aspect of Resident Evil 2 Remake‘s map design that Dead Space Remake should take notes from is how interconnected the map is. In Resident Evil 2 Remake, players run around the police station repeatedly, unlocking new paths and slowly memorizing its layout. With Dead Space Remake likely being set on a spaceship, this would be a great tool for the game to use. Players becoming slowly familiar with the layout of the spaceship would not only be very immersive, but would be a powerful tool to scare them by changing the ship as the game progresses. If Dead Space Remake is real it will be exciting regardless, as most fans didn’t think they would be seeing a new Dead Space anytime soon.

Dead Space Remake is rumored to be in development.

