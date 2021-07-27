Rescue Operations Simulator – a new game announcement from Crimson Lion Entertainment – Gamasutra

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]

Crimson Lion Entertainment announces the new game Rescue Operations Simulator – game where you play the role of USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) member and a team leader. You will arrange and execute rescue operations from real-life catastrophic events that shocked and changed the whole world. The publisher of the game is Games Incubator, which presented 5 demos of its games this year. In the game, the player become the leader of USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) squad that risks their lives to save others. In Rescue Operations Simulator you will re-visit real catastrophic events alongside your team and a loyal rescue dog. Be prepared to make difficult choices, plan emergency operations, use heavy equipment and lead your team in an ever-changing environment. “Rescue Operations Simulator is a unique production because it focuses on real catastrophic events that shook and changed the whole world. The game will allow the best digital reproduction of these tragic events, and most importantly, it will focus on the hard work of rescuers who often risk their lives to save others.” – said Cezary Harasimowicz, writer, actor, playwright. The author of screenplays for several films and series. Writer of ten novels. Winner of several national and international awards. European Film Award for “300 miles to heaven”. Hartley-Merrill Award for “Bandit”. Member of the European Film Academy.

Prepare for action! So much depends on you.



Before every intervention, you will have to make some very important decisions. Choosing starting location of a rescue operation, as well as tools and heavy equipment that you will later use on site. Members of your team have different sets of skills, making certain challenges easier to overcome, but sometimes you won’t be able to take them all with you.



As ahead of a rescue operations center it is your duty to prepare it for future disasters. Funded by the governments, private donators and multi-national organizations after every successful missions you will have all the necessary resources to improve your base, your team and your equipment.



Every mission will feature at least three different locations, each with unique challenges. Every time you enter the mission area hazards, victims and parts of the environment will randomly change, resulting in high replayability and more fun! This is a game where choices really matter!



Rescue Operations Simulator official trailer is now available on Steam and YouTube. If you like the game, please add Rescue Operations Simulator to the Steam wishlist!