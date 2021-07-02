rescue-halts-at-collapse-site-amid-safety-concerns

-
Reuters
Biden mourns with families as collapsed Florida condo search resumes
SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -Rescue-and-recovery teams resumed picking through the rubble of a partially collapsed Florida condominium complex on Thursday, nearly 15 hours after the search for scores of victims believed buried in the rubble a week ago was suspended for safety concerns. The renewed search effort began, apparently on a limited basis, shortly after a visit to the site by U.S. President Joe Biden, who pledged federal assistance and offered comfort to the families of those killed and missing in the oceanfront town of Surfside, adjacent to Miami Beach. Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has helped define his political career, traveled to Florida to reprise the role of “consoler-in-chief” a week after the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo partially caved in overnight as residents slept.
Associated Press
Rescue efforts resume at collapse site; demolition planned
Associated Press
Collapsed Florida condo building likely to be demolished
Tribune Publishing
Red Tide levels receding in Pinellas County
The Red Tide situation is improving somewhat on the Pinellas side of Tampa Bay. Water samples taken Tuesday at beaches from Pass-A-Grille to Fred Howard Park showed low concentrations of the microorganism Karenia brevis, which causes the toxic algal blooms, according to county officials. However, high and medium concentrations were found off Fort De Soto Park beaches. Fish kills were reported …
Associated Press Videos
US hits 17 nations on human trafficking
The Biden administration on Thursday designated 17 countries as not doing enough to combat human trafficking and warned them of potential U.S. sanctions. (July 1)
Reuters Videos
Myanmar coup protesters torch army uniform
The protest was one of the biggest in Yangon in recent weeks, although demonstrations against the military take place daily in many parts of the country.”What do we want? Democracy! Democracy!” protesters chant in video obtained by Reuters, and “For the people!”They set an army uniform ablaze before dispersing.
Yahoo News Video
Fauci: No change to CDC mask guidelines for vaccinated people, even with Delta variant
Answering a question about whether vaccinated individuals should wear masks given the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that vaccines offer a high degree of protection against COVID-19, and that the CDC still says vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear masks indoors or outdoors. He added that local health officials are free to make different recommendations based on conditions in their communities.
Associated Press Videos
Biden consoles Surfside families after collapse
Good Morning America
Surfside building collapse: Death toll rises to 18 after 2 children found
At least 18 people are dead and 145 others remain unaccounted for after a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in South Florida’s Miami-Dade County last week, officials said. The massive search and rescue operation marked its seventh day on Wednesday as crews continued to carefully comb through pancaked pile of debris in hopes of finding survivors. Approximately 55 of the oceanfront complex’s 136 units were destroyed, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah.
In The Know
Mom forces herself to wear crop top all day to model body acceptance
Mom and TikToker Arielle (@mermaidmomarielle) shared a meaningful conversation she had with her daughter about body positivity. This mother wore a crop top despite her discomfort to promote body positivity to her daughter. In the video, Arielle says, “I wore the crop top. And all day I tried to compliment my own body and talk to myself out loud like how I would like her to talk to her body one day”. “I was not completely comfortable all day to be honest. But I feel like I need to get myself there so that I can be the best parent to [her]”. Kids are very easily influenced by parents when it comes to body image, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Small actions like only privately wearing clothing that shows off your body can be picked up by observant and impressionable kids … … who may interpret the behavior as telling them that bodies are something to be ashamed of. Arielle chose to challenge herself to wear the crop top and to talk to herself about her body kindly so that she can be a good role model to her kids