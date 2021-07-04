republicans-revive-soft-on-crime-rhetoric-amid-rise-in-us-homicides

Gwen Moore, left, with Nancy Pelosi, says she has heard the phrase ‘defund the police’ more from Republicans than Democrats. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

“I have heard the actual phrase ‘defund the police’ more out of the mouths of Republicans and reporters than I have any Democrats,” Congresswoman Gwen Moore of Wisconsin said in an interview. Moore is pushing legislation that would introduce de-escalation training for communities as a way to reduce crime. “You have got to give the devil its due. The Republicans have been excellent at messaging and once somebody said something about defund the police and they ran with it.”

When he was president, Donald Trump liked to warn that electing Democrats would trigger crime sprees across the country. It was not a strategy that worked. Trump leaned hard on that imagery in the 2018 midterms, yet Democrats retook control of the House of Representatives and a number of governorships.

The crime rate rose in 2020 under Trump’s watch as well, though the huge economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which threw millions of Americans out of work, likely played a significant role.

But that rise in major violent crimes continued after Biden succeeded Trump as president and with the reopening of the US economy.

“The numbers that we’re facing today are not dissimilar to the ones that we were facing during the Trump administration. And frankly I think that they’re going to be a little bit elevated now for certain primary reasons,” said John Sandweg, the former acting director of the United States department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Democrats expect Republicans to continue hammering them on the issue and for that to create a heightened sense of fear among some segments of the electorate. There is also an understanding that in affected communities, any rise in crime will weigh on voters’ minds.

But experts also point out that although crime rates may be on the rise in the US, they are still nowhere near the heights they were in past decades. In New York in 1990, for instance, the city saw more than 2,200 killings. In 2020 there were 468.

That leads some Democrats to caution about how to engage with the crime spike.

“Now, I want to say that any amount of harm is unacceptable and too much, but I also want to make sure that this doesn’t drive a hysteria, and that we look at these numbers in context so that we can make responsible decisions about what to allocate in that context,” Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a public discussion with fellow Democratic congress member Jamaal Bowman, also of New York.

Indeed, at the local level discussions over policing often play out in a more nuanced way than one side arguing against funding the police and another side arguing for it – as Adams’ performance in New York showed.

Mike DuHaime, a veteran Republican strategist who advised former governor Chris Christie and Rudy Giuliani when he ran for president, said that it’s harder than it might initially appear for Republicans to attack all Democrats as weak on crime.

“I think the problem for Republicans is the people who are calling for defunding the police are in very safe Democratic districts, so they’re not easily defeated,” DuHaime said. “If you look at competitive districts around the country, whether they be Senate races or governor’s races, I think what you’re going to see is centrist Democrats taking a much more centrist approach to policing than the far left is looking for.”