Home NEWS Republican senator admits police may have saved his life during riot
NEWSNews America

Republican senator admits police may have saved his life during riot

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
republican-senator-admits-police-may-have-saved-his-life-during-riot

    JUST WATCHED

    Republican senator admits police may have saved his life during riot

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

CNN’s Ryan Nobles speaks with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and other Republican lawmakers about the Capitol insurrection hearing and the harrowing testimony from police officers who were there that day.

Source: CNN

Pro-Trump mob breaches US Capitol (15 Videos)

Republican senator admits police may have saved his life during riot

New video of Capitol riot shown at insurrection hearing

‘You guys won’: GOP lawmaker tearfully addresses Capitol officers

capitol police officer harry dunn testimony insurrection hearing vpx_00014803.png

Capitol Police officer recounts rioters calling him the N-word

‘Disgraceful!’: Capitol officer confronts lawmakers downplaying riot

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

These are the key moments from the US Capitol riot

‘My wife wanted to hug me, and I told her no’: Officer shares emotional testimony

Protestors storm the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The joint session of the House and Senate was sent to recess after the breach as it convened to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election. (Photo by Chris Kleponis/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Broken windows, garbage and offices torn apart at the Capitol

Pence evacuated from Senate a minute before officer lured rioters away

CNN reporter: I was handcuffed for much less than breaking into the Capitol 

See what Trump supporters had to say after chaos at Capitol Hill

Mo Brooks/Paul Gosar split

Lawmakers’ fiery language under scrutiny

Officers describe tense moments during riot at Capitol

Two minutes inside the mob: A CNN reporter’s view of the riot

Disturbing footage shows officer pinned as rioters rush Capitol door

‘What are we supposed to do?’: Rioter speaks to CNN reporter

See More

Anderson Cooper 360

CNN’s Ryan Nobles speaks with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and other Republican lawmakers about the Capitol insurrection hearing and the harrowing testimony from police officers who were there that day.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

The three-time Olympic gold medalist says she supports...

Live updates: The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

New York City restaurant unveils $200 french fries

At least two dead in chemical leak at...

Analysis: Mental health is front and center in...

Man charged in connection with 3 alleged anti-Muslim...

Critical pipelines have reported more than 220 cyber...

Ex-President Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner...

See dog’s heartbreaking reaction after owner abandons him

Katie Ledecky wins historic Olympic swim

Leave a Reply