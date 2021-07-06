republican-policy-guru-wants-to-end-california’s-‘one-party-monopoly’

(CNN) California Republicans have been struggling in the political wilderness, failing to capture a single statewide office since 2006 in a state where Democrats outnumber them two-to-one. But longtime GOP policy adviser Lanhee Chen is hoping to change that at a time when the recall election of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is reenergizing the party’s voters.

Chen, a fellow at the Hoover Institution who guided the policy agenda for the presidential campaigns of Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio and was a health policy advisor on the re-election campaign of former President George W. Bush, is launching his 2022 bid for state controller Tuesday.

Seeking an office that he acknowledges is decidedly wonky, the academic with four degrees from Harvard is determined to convince California voters that Democrats’ one-party rule is leading to “policy sclerosis.” He is centering his campaign on accountability and his desire to drive “creativity in thinking” when it comes to California’s biggest problems — including homelessness, water issues and the soaring cost of living.

“Everybody’s political interests in Sacramento are aligned with one another, so there’s nobody there to hold anybody accountable,” said Chen in a recent interview in Los Angeles about an hour away from the Rowland Heights suburb where he grew up as a devoted Lakers and Dodgers fan. “If you are a member of the one-party monopoly in Sacramento, your incentive is to make other Democrats happy and that creates a situation where you don’t dig any deeper.”

Chen is entering the race early and, so far, doesn’t face competition from any other prominent Republicans. Democrat Malia Cohen, who serves on the state board of equalization, has also announced a bid for controller.