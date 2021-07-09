republican-lawmaker-and-trump-ally-pushes-for-audit-of-2020-election-in-pennsylvania

-
Associated Press Videos
Georgia gov. reflects on 2020 election, Trump
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s supported and defended many of then-President Donald Trump’s policies. But after the 2020 election, Kemp did what he thought was right and what Georgians wanted him to do – certify President Joe Biden’s win. (July 9)
-
-
The Wrap
Trump Says He’ll Sit for Big Tech Lawsuit Deposition: ‘I Look Forward to It’
Former President Donald Trump said in a new interview that not only is he prepared to sit for a deposition in his lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook and Google, but he wants to do it. “I mean, I look forward to it, actually,” Trump told conservative media host Bill O’Reilly in a preview for a new interview out Thursday night. “I love talking about the election fraud.” Since November 2020, Trump has pushed the baseless idea that the election was stolen from him by President Joe Biden. In January,
-
The Telegraph
Archbishops U-turn on controversial race policy in bid to cut costs
Archbishops have made a U-turned on their controversial race policy, claiming that justice officers would be too expensive to roll out across the country. In April the Archbishops’ Anti-Racism Taskforce, set up following the murder of George Floyd, published its long-awaited report aiming to bring racial equality within the Church of England. The report, From Lament to Action, set out almost 50 actions including the establishment of new, salaried “racial justice officers” in all 42 dioceses, and
-
The Daily Beast
The Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Could Be ‘One More Excuse for War’
France 24The shocking assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse this week has produced one plot twist after another—and laid bare the fact that the U.S. seems to have no idea what to do about Haiti.“This story is extraordinary, and it doesn’t seem to quite add up at the moment,” said The Daily Beast’s Nico Hines on Friday’s The World This Week. “I don’t think we’re getting the full story as yet, and it may be weeks or even months before we do find out.”Family of U.S. Suspect in Haiti Assa
-
Deadline
‘Cursed’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season
EXCLUSIVE: There will be no second season for Cursed. Netflix quietly has canceled the fantasy series, which is based on a key character from the King Arthur legend, after one season, I have learned. The cast has been released to pursue other opportunities. Based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s illustrated book, Cursed was a […]
-
NBCU
Biden as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan: Taliban takeover not inevitable
President Biden says Afghan troops are “as well-equipped as any army in the world,” as U.S. forces are leaving Afghanistan. But Afghan soldiers and police have been surrendering to the Taliban in droves, and the government is relying on its small number of elite special forces. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports the latest from Kabul.
-
The Telegraph
Do as England does and end amber list quarantine, Nicola Sturgeon told
Nicola Sturgeon was under pressure on Friday to follow England’s lead and end the 10-day quarantine period for double vaccinated travellers after an industry chief warned that Scots would simply use airports south of the border. Despite the announcement that fully vaccinated UK residents arriving in England from amber list countries will no longer have to quarantine from July 19, SNP ministers have not yet said whether they will follow suit. With an announcement expected next week, the First Min
-