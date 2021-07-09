republican-lawmaker-and-trump-ally-pushes-for-audit-of-2020-election-in-pennsylvania

The Daily Beast

The Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Could Be ‘One More Excuse for War’

France 24The shocking assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse this week has produced one plot twist after another—and laid bare the fact that the U.S. seems to have no idea what to do about Haiti.“This story is extraordinary, and it doesn’t seem to quite add up at the moment,” said The Daily Beast’s Nico Hines on Friday’s The World This Week. “I don’t think we’re getting the full story as yet, and it may be weeks or even months before we do find out.”Family of U.S. Suspect in Haiti Assa