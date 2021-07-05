POLITICS Republican governors urge vaccine-hesitant residents to get Covid shots by Bioreports July 5, 2021 written by Bioreports July 5, 2021 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Bioreports previous post BREAKING: Nigerian Minister Slumps At Official Function In Bauchi – bioreports.com next post Gov’t forces reclaim swaths of territory in central Yemen You may also like Southern Governors reject ban on electronic transmission of... July 5, 2021 CLO urges NASS to reject Lauretta Onochie’s nomination... July 5, 2021 PDP chieftain condemns exclusion of electronic transmission of... July 5, 2021 APC, major nightmare, threat to PDP in Oyo-... July 5, 2021 Trump is asking random Mar-a-Lago visitors to recommend... July 5, 2021 Bellicose ex-governor LePage launches another run in Maine July 5, 2021 Galesburg, an American crossroad, tunes out feuding Congress July 5, 2021 US ‘closer than ever’ to end of pandemic,... July 5, 2021 Crisis brews in Ogun APC as Gboyega Isiaka’s... July 5, 2021 Oyo state: Makinde appoints Segun Ogunwuyi as new... July 5, 2021 Leave a Reply Cancel reply