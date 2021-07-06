Home NEWS Republican governor is asked why vaccinations are so low in his state. Hear his response.
Republican governor is asked why vaccinations are so low in his state. Hear his response.

    Bash presses GOP gov. on vaccination rate: Why is it so hard?

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) tells CNN’s Dana Bash his state is not headed towards a third surge despite a lagging vaccination rate and the onset of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

