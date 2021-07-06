Republican governor is asked why vaccinations are so low in his state. Hear his response.

JUST WATCHED
Bash presses GOP gov. on vaccination rate: Why is it so hard?
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) tells CNN’s Dana Bash his state is not headed towards a third surge despite a lagging vaccination rate and the onset of the Delta variant of Covid-19.
State of the Union
