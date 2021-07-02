reps-reveal-plans-to-review-neiti-act,-expand-scope

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Preye Oseke has revealed plans by the lower legislative chamber to review the Act establishing the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Oseke explained that the existing Act is not a big piece of legislation, which is why it requires an amendment to expand its scope and improve its responsibilities for the extractive industries.

The lawmaker made the disclosure when he led members of his Committee on a monitoring and oversight visit to the NEITI Secretariat.

Oseke explained that the committee plans to ensure the Act provides for transparency and invests more powers on the extractive industries regulatory body.

‘‘We will not allow it to be a bill that will come to parliament and lie there. We all want transparency in the extractive industry and we will approach the review with all amount of speed.’’

“We are here as members of the National Assembly to explore how we can strengthen NEITI in the discharge of its mandate. concerning continue to be partners with NEITI in ensuring that all government public finances are managed transparently”.

We have been interacting with NEITI and we understand its constraints with respect to the funding of its activities. We want to reaffirm our commitment to supporting NEITI in ensuring that it performs its duty as envisaged in its enabling law”.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, emphasised the role of the legislature in the implementation of the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) responsibilities, insisting that the Act was clear on such provisions on accountability.

“We are moving on to emerging issues including contract transparency and beneficial ownership to track illicit financial flows, terrorism financing and financial malfeasance through capital flight so our law needs to be strengthened in these areas.’’