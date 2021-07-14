reps-receives-electoral-act-amendment-bill

The House of Representatives has received report of the Committee on Electoral Matters on a bill to amend the Electoral Act.

Some alleged salient details of the report have been in the public space for over one week, forcing leadership of the House to insist it was yet to receive the Committee report.

The report was laid before the House at plenary by Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Aisha Jibril Duku on Wednesday.

It is expected the report will be considered for passage at plenary on Thursday before the House embarks on its annual summer vacation.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has assured the House will pass the bill before its summer break.