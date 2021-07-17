Leke Baiyewu, Abuja Published 16 July 2021

The House of Representatives has adopted the report of the conference committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill.

The report was laid shortly after members of the minority caucus walked out of the chamber in protests against refusal to allow an amendment to Section 52(2) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

The report was considered, while the opposition lawmakers were addressing journalists at the Press Centre over the Electoral bill.