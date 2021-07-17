Home News Africa Reps pass PIB without minority caucus, approve 3% for host community – bioreports
Reps pass PIB without minority caucus, approve 3% for host community – bioreports

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja



Published 16 July 2021

House of Reps3

File copy: Members of the House of Representatives during plenary

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja

Published 16 July 2021

The House of Representatives has adopted the report of the conference committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill.

The report was laid shortly after members of the minority caucus walked out of the chamber in protests against refusal to allow an amendment to Section 52(2) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

The report was considered, while the opposition lawmakers were addressing journalists at the Press Centre over the Electoral bill.

