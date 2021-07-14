The House of Representatives has ordered the Nigerian Navy to suspend its ongoing recruitment exercise, describing it as unfair and not in compliance with the federal character principle in the Constitution.

The House noted that “every Nigerian deserves to be treated with dignity and rights, irrespective of where they may be located physically in the country.”

Also, the lower chamber requested the Navy to provide details of all its recruitments from 2014 to date, including the geographical spread.

It further mandated the Navy to “investigate the exercise and recommend appropriate measures to avoid similar constitutional violations in all future government recruitment and report back within 12 weeks for further legislative action.”

These resolutions followed the unanimous adoption of a motion to investigate the process of the Nigerian Navy Supplementary Recruitment of 44 candidates.

Sponsor of the motion, Ben Igbakpa, explained that all the successful candidates that are to report for training at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, “are all from a particular part of the country, which negates the federal character principle of all inclusiveness, equity and fair play.”

Recall that the Nigeria Navy described as ”fake” a list of supplementary candidates making the rounds on social media.

The list had all 44 candidates from the North.