reps-invite-igp-over-tinted-glasses-directive

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
The House of Representatives has summoned the Inspector General of Police, Akali Usman, over his recent directive on tinted glasses permit.

The lower chamber made the resolution on Thursday, following a motion moved by Henry Nwawuba.

Nwawuba in his motion referred to a directive issued on the 7th of June, that the police should suspend the issuance of tinted permit pending the release of a new protocol regulating the process of the permit.

He noted that the directive has led to harassment of Nigerians by “over zealous police officers.”

The lawmaker said police are harrassing Nigerians with valid permit issued by the police.

According the mover of the motion, the IGP is to appear the committee on police affairs to clarify the directive.

The motion was unanimously adopted when it was put to question by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

IGP Alkali Baba suspends tinted windscreen permits in Nigeria

