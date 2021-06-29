reps-consider-buhari’s-n896bn-supplementary-budget-request

A file photo of members of the House of Representatives attend a plenary at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja on November 24, 2020.

Terry Ikumi, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday received a request for the consideration of the 2021 supplementary budget from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President is requesting the sum of N895.8 billion to supplement the 2021 budget.

The proposed supplementary budget is intended to be used to equip the military, fund Covid-19 vaccination programs and the management of HIV.

The Senate last week considered the president’s request and passed the supplementary bill through second reading.