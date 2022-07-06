reps-committee-probes-ptad’s-non-payment-to-beneficiaries

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has come under serious probe by the lower legislative Chamber of the National Assembly following a series of queries by the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation.

The Auditor General for the Federation has queried the agency of non-payment and outright delay of payment to retirees despite that the payment which runs into millions of naira was within their Statutory mandate.

Setting a high-powered technical Committee, the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee insisted that PTAD would be probed from the time of its inception in 2013 till date in order to ascertain funds appropriated to it.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke announced the decision of the Committee during a hearing on the multiple queries with the management team of the agency in Abuja.

Hon. Oke, who decried the PTAD’s prompt payment to beneficiaries despite trillions of naira released to the agency as yearly appropriation, said pensioners were still crying about the non-payment of their entitlements.

According to him, the Adhoc Committee which is chaired by the Vice-Chairman of Public Accounts Committee, Hon. Saa’d Abdulkadir, was charged to take into account the utilisation of the agency’s capital and recurrent releases and ensuring they were in conformity with financial regulations.

“This is pathetic, on what basis do you justify the non or late payment to our teeming fathers and mothers who had spent the better part of their productive years serving the government in various capacities.

“We can not allow this ugly development to continue, the ad-hoc Committee will have to look into the activities of the agency and come up with something that will guide the Committee to carry out its assignment”

The Committee also demanded for a comprehensive list of beneficiaries under the agency’s pension scheme as well as evidence of direct remittance to them on a monthly basis to enable it to verify the complaints of non-payments of the pension.

The PAC Chairman also instructed the Committee Clerk to write the CBN Governor requesting PTAD’s bank statements over the years and a similar one to the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for copies of letters of releases for pension payment on a monthly basis.