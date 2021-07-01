Home News Africa Reps begin third reading of Petroleum Industry Bill – bioreports
News Africa

Reps begin third reading of Petroleum Industry Bill – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
reps-begin-third-reading-of-petroleum-industry-bill-–-bioreports

House of Reps

FILE: Members of the House of Representatives at plenary

The House of Representatives is presently considering the report of its Special Ad Hoc Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill on the controversial bill.

The Majority Whip and Chairman of the committee, Mohammed Monguno, had laid the report at the plenary on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Monguno prayed the House to consider the report on the ‘Bill for an Act to Provide Legal, Governance, Regulatory and Fiscal Framework for the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, the Development of Host Communities; and for Related Matters, 2021 (HB. 1061) and Approve the Recommendations Therein.’

The House, which reverted to Committee of the Whole, is now considering the report as part of the third reading of the PIB.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Baba Ijesha: I regret ever respecting you, Princess...

Lagos Assembly proposes new state universities, LASPOTECH upgrade...

Nigeria, UK discuss Twitter ban, Electoral Act, PIB...

Nigeria’s House Of Representatives Votes Against Lifting Of...

Members of Rivers State Assembly plotting against me...

Secondus, others storm Senate over Onochie, threaten sacking...

Three policemen allegedly injured in Ganduje’s convoy attack...

Taking University Entry Exam Yearly In Nigeria Seems...

British High Commission ‘in talks’ with FG over...

Super TV chief’s murder: We cannot deny Chidinma,...

Leave a Reply